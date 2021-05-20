B. Riley Boosts Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $92.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $74.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 71.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Celsius from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celsius presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $53.60 on Thursday. Celsius has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $70.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 765.82 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.21.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth approximately $811,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Celsius by 98.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 72.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 356,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after buying an additional 149,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

