Badger DAO Price Tops $18.98 (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded up 21.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $170.05 million and $30.79 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $18.98 or 0.00045718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00076266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00018369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.39 or 0.01176193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00060891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,154.96 or 0.10006367 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO (BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,957,903 coins. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars.

