Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.89

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.89 and traded as high as C$40.70. Badger Daylighting shares last traded at C$40.04, with a volume of 35,527 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAD. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Badger Daylighting from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$41.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 308.00.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$130.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$144.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Badger Daylighting Ltd. will post 1.8899999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Badger Daylighting’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio is presently 463.46%.

In related news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$784,900.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile (TSE:BAD)

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

