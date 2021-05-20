Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $332.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $390.00 to $332.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CLSA boosted their target price on Baidu from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised Baidu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $274.88.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $189.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.22 and a 200-day moving average of $216.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,294,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Baidu by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,220,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,029 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $759,660,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Baidu by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,955 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,767 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

