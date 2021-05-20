Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,289,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,216 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $68,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPSN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,082,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,332,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,906,000 after purchasing an additional 547,892 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,307,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,381,000 after purchasing an additional 529,310 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,720,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,089,000 after purchasing an additional 455,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,566,000 after purchasing an additional 411,152 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LPSN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.07.

In other news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $777,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 18,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,200,837.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,767 shares of company stock worth $4,293,625 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LPSN stock opened at $52.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.02.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The business had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

