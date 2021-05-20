Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 29,019 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 676,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.73% of CyberArk Software worth $87,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 46.4% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 89,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,650 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $3,233,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $120.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,724.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $92.61 and a 1 year high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

