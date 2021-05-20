Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 7,660,504 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,818,225 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,660,504 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $191,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 515,868 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 565,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 15,925 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,009,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,939 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 105,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 254,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 46,123 shares during the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

BBD stock opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.0036 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.23%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

