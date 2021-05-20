Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $115.16 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,290,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,458 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $115,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

FAST opened at $51.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $54.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.