Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $273.52 Million Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,932,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55,218 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 2.33% of Autohome worth $273,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,013,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,182,000 after acquiring an additional 447,037 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,569,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $250,910,000 after acquiring an additional 332,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,555,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,583,000 after acquiring an additional 61,289 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,768,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,177,000 after acquiring an additional 80,491 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Autohome by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,261,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,657,000 after acquiring an additional 252,925 shares during the period.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $83.73 on Thursday. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.38 and a 12-month high of $147.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.07.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATHM. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.04.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

