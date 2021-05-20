Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $330.52 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57,139 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $330,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,271.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,267.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,975.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

