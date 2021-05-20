Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

BCPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens raised shares of Balchem from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $131.72 on Monday. Balchem has a 12-month low of $86.81 and a 12-month high of $134.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.92.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Balchem will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Balchem by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 74,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,050,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Balchem by 10.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Balchem by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,029,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,463,000 after purchasing an additional 155,400 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

