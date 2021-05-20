bAlpha 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.42 Million (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for about $225.93 or 0.00556617 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, bAlpha has traded down 64.7% against the dollar. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $3.99 million and $7.42 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 17,664 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

