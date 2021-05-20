Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 54,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 235,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,602 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 52,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,294,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $381.58. The company had a trading volume of 225,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,574. The company’s fifty day moving average is $379.64 and its 200 day moving average is $353.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $269.50 and a fifty-two week high of $388.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.