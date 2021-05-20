Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $13.47 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,412,000 after buying an additional 2,155,052 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $172,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,584,000 after purchasing an additional 732,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,345,000 after purchasing an additional 658,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.04. 51,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,455. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

