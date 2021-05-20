Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $324,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.91. 8,063,130 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.74.

