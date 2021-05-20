Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $6.04 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period.

SPAB traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.74. 2,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,778. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.26. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.