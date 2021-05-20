Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $7,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $699,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 94,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 42,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.38. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,893. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.30. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $136.01.

