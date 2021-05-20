Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $10,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,838,000 after acquiring an additional 552,938 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 18,765 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of MKC traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.65. 8,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,390. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.94. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

