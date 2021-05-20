Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 295 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $488.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,081. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $447.13. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $305.68 and a 12-month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.