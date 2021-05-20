BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Hovde Group raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BancorpSouth Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $30.99 on Thursday. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.