Bank of America Begins Coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

RXRX has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.20.

RXRX stock opened at $21.09 on Monday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $35.78.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.09).

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

