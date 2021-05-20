Bank of America Boosts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $120.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.21.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of STX opened at $99.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.63 and its 200-day moving average is $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,804 shares of company stock valued at $25,020,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 269.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,107.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 127,243 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.