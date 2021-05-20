Bank of Nova Scotia Has $117.77 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 254,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 72,150 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $117,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,009 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its position in Broadcom by 194.3% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $449.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $462.38 and a 200-day moving average of $443.43. The company has a market capitalization of $183.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $270.51 and a 52 week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,028 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

