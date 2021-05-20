Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 16.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,592,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062,384 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for about 0.9% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $451,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,651,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,307,000 after purchasing an additional 452,855 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,031,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,774 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $278,212,000 after purchasing an additional 306,964 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,978,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,980,000 after purchasing an additional 510,718 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,795,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,732,000 after purchasing an additional 516,834 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CNQ. Desjardins lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $33.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of -92.05 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $35.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average of $26.89.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.29%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.