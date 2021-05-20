Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 365,393 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,062,125 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 365,393 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for about 2.5% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,278,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 302.8% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 958,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,770,000 after acquiring an additional 720,474 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,101.7% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 35,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 32,699 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.3% during the first quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 734,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CM stock opened at $110.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $111.48.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $1.1669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.46.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

