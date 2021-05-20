Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 516,324 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,540,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 516,324 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 1.39% of Fortis worth $283,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Fortis by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Fortis by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. 47.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTS. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Fortis stock opened at $45.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

