Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $184.18 Million Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,533,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,183,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.79% of Slack Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Slack Technologies by 868.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Slack Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,022,178.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,111,503.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $112,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,498,308.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

WORK opened at $42.27 on Thursday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $44.57. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.88 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.14.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WORK shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

