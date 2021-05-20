Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in ASML by 6.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 1.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in ASML by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in ASML by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in ASML by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML opened at $630.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.81 billion, a PE ratio of 70.56, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $311.11 and a twelve month high of $675.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $641.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $540.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Grupo Santander cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

