Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.53

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.53 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 17277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

BKNIY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankinter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Get Bankinter alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd.

Bankinter Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.