Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company’s integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. Leveraging its mastery of the four Is – interpretation, implementation, integration and innovation, the Company delivers omni-channel solutions to create seamless shopping experience across various touch points online and offline, enabling optimal and consistent branding and generating sales results that reflect its brand partners’ unique e-commerce proposition. “

Get Baozun alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BZUN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. CICC Research cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. Baozun has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baozun will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Baozun by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Nepsis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 248,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 26,608 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at $2,787,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baozun (BZUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.