Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

Shares of BZUN stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.50. 1,310,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,093. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Get Baozun alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BZUN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CICC Research lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.