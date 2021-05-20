Barclays Boosts Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target to $239.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $210.00 to $239.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.54.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $198.73 on Monday. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $127.58 and a 1 year high of $203.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 169,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,061,000 after purchasing an additional 531,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.