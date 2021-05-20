Barclays Increases Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target to $78.00

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CCEP. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.70.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

NYSE:CCEP opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.88. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,975,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 802,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,986,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 70,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,619,000 after acquiring an additional 103,547 shares in the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.