Barclays Reiterates €130.00 Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

Barclays set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LEG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €164.30 ($193.29) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. LEG Immobilien has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €136.88 ($161.04).

Shares of LEG stock opened at €116.85 ($137.47) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($115.88). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €115.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of €117.92.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

