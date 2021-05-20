Barclays Upgrades Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $20.23 on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $1.3908 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

