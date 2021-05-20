Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $697.93

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 697.93 ($9.12) and traded as high as GBX 754.20 ($9.85). Barratt Developments shares last traded at GBX 750.60 ($9.81), with a volume of 1,424,710 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDEV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 792 ($10.35) to GBX 821 ($10.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 735 ($9.60) in a report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 787 ($10.28) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 764.38 ($9.99).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 773.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 697.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The company has a market cap of £7.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

