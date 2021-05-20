Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 29.96% from the stock’s previous close.

ABX has been the subject of several other research reports. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities reiterated an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective (down from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.86.

Barrick Gold stock traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$30.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,618. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$23.63 and a 52 week high of C$41.09. The company has a market cap of C$53.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.63.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.4905727 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Lawson Thornton acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.26 per share, with a total value of C$2,625,955.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,775,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,622,547.86.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

