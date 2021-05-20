BarterTrade Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.01 Million (BART)

BarterTrade (CURRENCY:BART) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One BarterTrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BarterTrade has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and $1.01 million worth of BarterTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BarterTrade has traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00073326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00019119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.94 or 0.01140438 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00056433 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.27 or 0.09521570 BTC.

BarterTrade (CRYPTO:BART) is a coin. BarterTrade’s total supply is 239,809,890 coins and its circulating supply is 68,172,420 coins. BarterTrade’s official website is bartertrade.io. BarterTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@bartertradefoundation. BarterTrade’s official Twitter account is @bartertradeio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Barter Trade is a trading platform that will bring cryptocurrencies and other blockchain assets to global users through an efficiently designed and user-friendly trading interface. It prides itself to become the people’s exchange. For them, this means a dedicated focus on three pillars: Security, Transparency, and Efficiency. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BarterTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BarterTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BarterTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

