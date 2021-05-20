BeatzCoin Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 20th. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $1,524.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001963 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 245.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00059552 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BeatzCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,235,782,975 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

