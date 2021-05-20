Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.43 and last traded at $23.47. 80,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,783,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBBY. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 620.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,730 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 70,390 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth about $7,687,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth about $6,123,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

