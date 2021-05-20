Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.77% from the company’s current price.

BEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target for the company.

BEG stock traded up GBX 9.20 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 130 ($1.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,098. The stock has a market cap of £196.18 million and a PE ratio of -260.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.03. Begbies Traynor Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 131 ($1.71). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 121.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 105.43.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

