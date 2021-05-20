BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 1,069.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.92, for a total transaction of $532,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,359,118.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total value of $1,019,761.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,747,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,825,044.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,109 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,386 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BGNE shares. CLSA downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen increased their price target on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BeiGene from $375.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.56.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $334.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.22 and a 200 day moving average of $307.19. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $155.16 and a 12 month high of $388.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

