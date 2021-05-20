Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Takkt (ETR:TTK) a €17.00 Price Target

Takkt (ETR:TTK) has been assigned a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Takkt in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €14.88 ($17.50).

Shares of TTK stock opened at €12.92 ($15.20) on Thursday. Takkt has a 52-week low of €8.11 ($9.54) and a 52-week high of €14.46 ($17.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $847.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

