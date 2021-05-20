Berenberg Bank Downgrades BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) to Hold

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BTGOF. Bank of America raised BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BT Group stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. BT Group has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $2.44.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

