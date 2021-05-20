Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,794 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 22,570 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its position in Best Buy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $394,868.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,996.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,298 shares of company stock worth $5,600,588. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.83. The stock had a trading volume of 24,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,826. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.23 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.96 and its 200-day moving average is $112.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.05.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.