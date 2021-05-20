B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Declares $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

B&G Foods has raised its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BGS stock opened at $29.58 on Thursday. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BGS. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

