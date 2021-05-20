Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) dropped 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.98 and last traded at $29.31. Approximately 3,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,202,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.36.

BGFV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $628.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.11.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $272.81 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 146.34%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Michael P. Marrone sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $179,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,794.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Jessick sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 207,712 shares of company stock worth $4,095,345. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,853.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after buying an additional 480,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 21.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 41,761 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 349.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 140,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 109,316 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 98.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 11,169 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.8% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 142,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the period. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

