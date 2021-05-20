Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $74.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Big Lots have outpaced the industry in the past six months. Notably, the company has been gaining from business growth initiatives, including efforts to boost online capabilities. Markedly, the company witnessed growth in its core business during fourth-quarter fiscal 2020. In fact, comparable sales (comps) increased 7.9% in the reported quarter. The company witnessed double-digit comps growth across several categories. Going ahead, management expects low-single digit rise in comps during first-quarter fiscal 2021. Also it is on track with Operation North Star to boost efficiency. On the flip side, the company has been grappling with weak store traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, higher freight expenses have been exerting pressure on gross margin. Also, it is cautious regarding rising COVID-19 related expenses.”

BIG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated a sell rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.89.

Big Lots stock opened at $63.26 on Monday. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $390,813.00. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 5.0% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 71,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 59.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 68.2% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Big Lots by 202.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 52,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Big Lots in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

