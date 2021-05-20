BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

BIGC stock opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.74. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $162.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $514,325.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $7,403,949.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,402.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock worth $112,050,618.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

