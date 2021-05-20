Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 833 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.19. 58,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,201,606. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $87.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.68. The company has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

